Road closures: I-75 southbound ramps to South Avenue, to downtown

The ramp to South Avenue will be closed through June 27. The ramp to downtown will be closed through June 28. And the I-75 exit to OH-795 is closed to a downed wire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two exits from I-75 southbound into Toledo are closed today for continuing work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The exit ramp to South Avenue in south Toledo, exit 200, is closed through June 27 for reconstruction on the ramp and South Avenue intersection.

The exit ramp to Washington Street and downtown Toledo, exit 202A, is closed through June 28 for reconstruction.

The exit to downtown has a detour posted, directing drivers heading southbound to exit 202B just before 202A onto Collingwood Boulevard.

The detour heads south on Collingwood Boulevard, then east onto Dorr Street then reconnecting south onto Washington Street.

Further south down I-75, the northbound exit onto state Route 795 in Perrysburg is closed due to a downed wire, according to the Rossford Fire Department.

Just east of the exit, state Route 795 is closed going both directions at the intersection with Crossroads Parkway.