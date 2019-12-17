TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies are planned across the United States on Tuesday, and several "Nobody is Above The Law" events are in our area.

More than 600 events are planned, timed to occur the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.

Local rallies are in Toledo and Bowling Green starting at 5:30 p.m. and Monroe at 4:30 p.m. The hashtag #ImpeachmentEve is trending to promote pro-impeachment events tonight.

Toledo's rally is on the southeast corner of Central and Secor and is a "Honk for Impeachment on Impeachment Eve" event held by local Indivisible and MoveOn.org.

Bowling Green's is at the Wooster Greenspace and is billed as a peaceful, public gathering.

The gathering in Monroe is at St. Mary Park, and organizers say it is being held "to support the impeachment and removal of the president from office. To safeguard our democracy."

More information on the local events, which also include a gathering in Adrian, can be found at the impeach.org website here.

"The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on," organizers wrote on impeach.org.

RELATED: President Trump sends lengthy letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting impeachment

RELATED: Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies planned across US Tuesday

RELATED: Impeachment week: What's ahead with the House vote and Senate trial

In the abuse of power article of impeachment, Democrats say Trump "solicited the interference" of Ukraine in the 2020 election by asking its government to publicly announce an investigation of an opponent to benefit Trump's re-election.

In the obstruction article, Democrats say Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

If either article of impeachment is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would be one of the jurors deciding Trump's fate, said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to proceed with the trial.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong, calling the impeachment a "hoax" and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.