"I'm up to the challenge": Mike Navarre prepared to take on new role as Lucas County Sheriff

The incoming Sheriff is no stranger to public service; he retired from the top job at the Toledo Police Dept. in 2011 before becoming Oregon's chief of police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Toledo and Oregon Police Chief, Mike Navarre will assume his new role as Lucas County Sheriff on Monday after winning November's general election to replace the retiring two-term Sheriff John Tharp.

"I'm up to the challenge, I'm looking forward to it, but I'm a little bit apprehensive," said Navarre. "I really don't know what to expect."

But the incoming Sheriff is no stranger to public service; he's been part of both the Toledo Police and Oregon Police Department, retiring from the top job at TPD in 2011 before becoming chief in Oregon.

With decades of law enforcement under his belt, he says he going to bring experience to the position.

His first goal, he says, is beginning construction of a new county jail during his term.

"I don't expect to move into that jail in my first term. But, I'd certainly like to get all the groundwork laid, identify a site, identify a funding source, determine the size, the design and break ground and get that construction going," the incoming Sheriff said.

He believes the current jail is inefficient and requires too many personnel, something that wouldn't be needed in a modern facility.

Another goal he has as Sheriff, recruiting more officers for the department.

Although, he says he doesn't want to make changes until he's taken some time to know what works and what doesn't.

"I can't do it all by myself. I need to rely on the other people in the organization, within the sheriff's office, to make this work and make this successful," said Navarre.

He says his ceremony will be special for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest is that his daughter will be swearing him in.