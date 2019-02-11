TOLEDO, Ohio — A highway ramp was shut down overnight after a body was found early Saturday morning.

The body was discovered shortly before 4 a.m. at the I-475 westbound ramp from I-75 northbound.

Police said they believe the victim was someone involved in an accident at that spot on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a concrete median. Crews never found anyone in the vehicle, so it was towed.

The victim's brother alerted police that his brother was nowhere to be found. So, police went back out to the area to search for the man and discovered his body.

An investigation is underway.

