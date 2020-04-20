HOLLAND, Ohio — On Monday, a new coronavirus “self swab” testing site opened up in Holland.

The testing site is located in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on Airport Highway, where pharmacists will oversee the use of the tests.

But before you drive up, you'll need to complete a survey to determine your eligibility and schedule an appointment.

HOW TO SIGN UP

Your first step will be to head over to the Project Baseline website by clicking here.

When you get to the site, you'll need to sign in with a Google account. If you don't have one, you can create one while you're on the website.

According to Project Baseline, the administrator of the web portal, the Google account allows you to protect your privacy. By creating an account, you'll be able to take the screener and, if eligible, schedule an appointment and get access to your test results via email.

Data collected through this testing program will never be joined with your data stored in Google products without your explicit permission.

After you sign in, you'll need to review and sign an authorization form. Then, you'll complete a short survey that includes questions about yourself, like your age, gender, home address, contact information, recent travel history, current health status and any known contact with others who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

If you are deemed eligible, you'll get instructions about scheduling your appointment at the Rite Aid self-swabbing station.

WHEN YOU GET THERE

Once you arrive at Rite Aid at your appointed time, you'll be asked to show a form of identification.

Then, a trained healthcare professional will guide you through the swabbing process.

Your sample will be coded and associated with the data you provided in your survey. It will then be tested by a clinical laboratory to determine if your sample is either positive or negative for COVID-19.

The survey and lab test will be provided at no cost to you.

