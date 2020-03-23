MAUMEE, Ohio — If there are things you need to get taken care of around the house, you can still shop locally during Ohio's stay-at-home order.

Hardware supply stores, like Appliance Center in Maumee, have been deemed essential and many are remaining open.

Northwest Ohioans can still pick up supplies from the Appliance Center brick and mortar store on Illinois Ave. However, if you're unable or unwilling to leave your home, you can order supplies from the store's website.

Appliance Center has been in the area for 57 years. The shop supplies appliances, furniture, mattresses and other home goods, like laundry, cooking and cleaning products.

Installation and delivery services are all continuing to function, including a same-day delivery option.

Customers are also able to ask for a full white glove in-home delivery, door step drop off or garage/driveway drop off.

Appliance Center also offers professional appliance repair. If a customer has an appliance break down, they can schedule a repair online.

Right now, Appliance Center is offering 75% off a service call with a scheduled parts repair.

“Lots of people in our community may not be working right now, so we are offering a nearly free service call to help them out. Every little bit helps right now," Appliance Center president John Oswald said.

The Maumee store will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The first hour of each day will be open only to vulnerable and elderly customers to provide a safer shopping experience for these guests.

