TOLEDO, Ohio — If you bought something online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday then, hopefully, you also purchased a little patience.

Many people sounded off on Facebook saying they are still waiting for a package to arrive or received the package but it was late.

UPS released a statement over email saying that winter storms caused delays in the upper Midwest, Colorado, Utah and the Northeast.

"UPS has successfully implemented recovery plans by temporarily adding resources and leveraging our new seven-day network," UPS Senior Manager of Public Relations Matthew O’Connor said.

O’Connor added that the company is performing as expected while handling a record increase of deliveries during this time of year.

UPS's website says you can file a claim on a package if it has not been delivered 24 hours after the expected delivery date and time.

FedEx isn't reporting any widespread delays and Amazon says it has caught up on delays experienced early last week.

On the flip side, if you're trying to ship a gift for Christmas, get your packages to the post office by Dec. 14 for standard ground service. You can find more dates here.

USPS will also offer extended retails hours. The following offices will be open Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019:

Franklin Park, 5151 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43623 from 10am to 4pm

Bowling Green, 111 West Washington, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 from 9am to 2pm

Maumee, 1375 Ford Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537 from 9am to 2pm

UPS ground's delivery by Christmas deadline is December 13th. You can find more deadlines here.

FedEx gives you a little more time. The deadline for the standard ground service is Monday, Dec. 16. Here are additional holiday deadlines:

The last day for a consumer to ship FedEx 2Day or FedEx 2Day A.M. service is Friday, Dec. 20.

2Day or 2Day A.M. service is Friday, Dec. 20. The last day for a consumer to ship FedEx Express Overnight is Monday, Dec. 23.

Express Overnight is Monday, Dec. 23. In select markets, and for an additional fee, consumers can ship FedEx Express First Overnight and FedEx Express Priority Overnight as late as Monday, Dec. 23 for expected delivery by Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Express First Overnight and Express Priority Overnight as late as Monday, Dec. 23 for expected delivery by Tuesday, Dec. 24. Consumers can ship with FedEx SameDay service on Dec. 24, or Dec. 25 in select markets.

SameDay service on Dec. 24, or Dec. 25 in select markets. The last day to ship with FedEx Ground for pre-Christmas delivery is Monday, Dec. 16.

RELATED: Reports: Amazon deliveries may come to national parks, senior discounts may be cut

RELATED: FedEx severs ties with Amazon