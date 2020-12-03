TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Bedford High School student said that he was suspended for wearing a sweatshirt displaying an image of a shotgun.

Anthony Burtscher, a junior, said that a teacher, along with an assistant principal told him that the sweatshirt was promoting violence.

Since Burtscher got the sweatshirt two months ago, he has worn it at least once or twice a week to school. But this Monday, he said that his teacher told him to take it off or flip it inside out. Burtscher refused.

"She said because it promoted violence and I told her there's nothing on it that flat out is promoting it at all. It's just the saying, 'Yee Yee' with a gun underneath it," he said.

Burtscher said that a comedian who does redneck impressions made the hoodie. The shotgun is a Remington Model 870, widely used for sport shooting, hunting and self-defense.

"It's like a basic symbol of a redneck. Always having the shotgun or whatever. It's not telling you to go out and commit a heinous act or anything like that."

His refusal to take the sweatshirt off resulted in a two-day suspension for insubordination.

The district's dress code policy states students can't wear clothing that promotes violence.

Dr. Carl Shultz, the district superintendent said that students can wear clothes with weapons on it so long as there's no type of disruption to class, but since the district can't talk about any student's specific case, it's unclear of whether or not the sweatshirt did cause a disruption.

According to Burtscher, his sweatshirt wasn't threatening to other students.

Ultimately, Shultz said the school's principal has the final say on what's appropriate, along with the disciplinary action.

"I feel like I should be able to express myself in things that I like and hunting is one of the things that I like," Burtscher said.

He told WTOL 11 that his family has not appealed the suspension.

