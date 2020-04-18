TOLEDO, Ohio — April is National Sexual Assault Awareness month. Everyone is being asked to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, but for victims of sexual and domestic violence, it can be dangerous.

Notre Dame Academy senior Emilyn Lagger is using this time away from school to raise money and let victims know they're not alone.

"Being at home right now is supposed to be the safest place for people, but there's some that that's not true for," said Lagger.

Lagger has participated in her school's Denim Day the last few years. The annual event encourages people to wear jeans to raise awareness of sexual assault.

But Lagger said she felt compelled to do more this year.

"Don't be afraid to talk about it and to be open about the conversation," she said, "because I know it can be uncomfortable for people sometimes but I think just talking about it and making sure people know is really important."

She is running a t-shirt campaign to raise money for the YWCA domestic violence shelter in Toledo. The t-shirt reads a simple message "We Believe You."

"Just thinking about other people and their stories and then if someone does tell you something like believing them," she said, "and making sure they know you're there for them. I think that's really important too."

YWCA rape crisis center director Lynette Lange said about one in five women are victims of sexual assault at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. She added there's a real worry that victims may be stuck at home afraid during this crisis. And she encourages friends and family to check on those vulnerable.

"I think the biggest thing we want to get out to the public is that the shelter is still open," Lange said. "You can still come to the shelter. They're taking every precaution to keep everybody safe."

Lagger said it's easy to think about prom, graduation and things she's missing out because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she wanted to use this time to help others.

"Looking at the big pictures of things, I realized that I could use this time to help others," she said, "and I think that's really important. And it's been giving me something to focus my attention on something positive."

The t-shirt campaign runs until the end of the month. You can buy a shirt by clicking here.

All proceeds go toward the YWCA rape crisis center in Toledo.

