Is the Collingwood Arts Center the most haunted building in Toledo? See for yourself

Lake Erie Paranormal is making attempts to document paranormal activity at the building, which is the former convent for the Ursuline Order of the Sacred Heart.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Collingwood Performing Arts Center - one of the oldest and largest structures in Toledo - is rumored to be haunted and has even been featured in books including “Ghost Hunting Ohio” and the "Haunted Ohio" series. You can check it out for yourself with ghost tours now and beyond Halloween.

The arts center, located at 2413 Collingwood Boulevard, is actively making attempts to document paranormal activity inside the building and Thursday morning, Lake Erie Paranormal got in on the ghost hunt. Jason Schneider of Lake Erie Paranormal is investigating potential paranormal activity at the arts center.

Lake Erie Paranormal also hosts ghost tours of the building, and a few sessions are available on Nov. 1 and Nov. 20. Visit the CAC website here for more information: https://www.collingwoodartscenter.org/attend-events/

The building is the former convent for the Ursuline Order of the Sacred Heart, and later housed the Mary Manse College and St. Ursula Academy. It is a registered historical site.

With a high-pitched tile roof, the brick building has six floors, including an attic and huge basement. It's made complete with elaborately carved window frames and a mansard-roofed tower. The architecture is described as "Flemish Gothic," blending Gothic and Romanesque styles.

According to the Collingwood Arts Center website, the Ursulines commissioned prominent Toledo architect Edward Oscar (E.O.) Fallis, for an ambitious project of 15 interconnected buildings around three courtyards, to essentially create a self-contained community including a chapel, library, lecture rooms, art galleries, an auditorium, music building, dormitories, classrooms, the convent, a hospital, bakery, power plant and more.