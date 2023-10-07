Hancock County program offers $225 voucher for school clothes to families in need

The School Clothing program, which is in its fourth year, offers eligible families a $225 voucher for new clothes twice a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Department of Jobs & Family Services aims to get new clothes to kids in need for the upcoming school year.

The department's School Clothing program, which is in its fourth year, offers eligible families a $225 voucher for new clothes twice a year.

Leading up to the last school year, the department assisted more than 580 children.

Director Randall Galbraith said the summer and fall distributions are always the most popular as kids want to look their best for the new school year.

"We want them to start out school right," Galbraith said. "That's not something that families should have to worry about, they've got plenty of things on their plate to worry about."

The HCDJFS uses about $150,000 a year for the program.

To be eligible for the voucher, the student must live in Hancock County, be actively enrolled in school age 5 to 18 and their family must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

You can see if you're eligible by visiting the Hancock County Department of Job & Family Services in person or calling the department at 419-429-8083.

The awarded voucher can be used at any vendor the student or family wishes.

"If they want to shop at Once Upon a Child versus Kohl's, they can definitely get more at Once Upon a Child than if they would rather go to Kohl's." said Brianna Ybarra, the workforce development supervisor for Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County.

Students benefitting from the program will hopefully have a confidence boost for their first day in the classroom, Galbraith said.

"This is one way that we can impact the budget of families, needy families, to make sure that these kids have the same opportunities as all kids, show up to school on that first day and shining like a new penny looking their best," Galbraith said.