Do you know what to do if you're attacked? Local free self-defense training for women planned for Sunday

Mind Over Stripes will host a free self-defense training for women in Toledo Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagine this, you're walking alone and someone grabs you from behind. Would you know how to escape?

You can never be too safe so it’s always good to know a few self-defense moves while you’re out alone.

Local martial arts trainers from Mind Over Stripes want to make sure everyone knows the proper moves to protect themselves.

Trainers will provide hands-on introductory jiu jitsu training and help participants practice self-defense techniques for women.

The event is safe for those who have experienced trauma and women from every walk of life, organizers said.

Participants should wear workout clothes and bring a snack.

The free workshop will be 12 p.m. to 5:30pm Sunday at the Toledo Jui Jitsu Center. For more information on the event or to sign up click here.

