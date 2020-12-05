TOLEDO, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral says the 50th-annual Greek American Festival has been postponed for this year.

Cathedral Dean Fr. Larry Legakis says the festival has been rescheduled for September 10 through September 12, 2021.

"Our goal is to keep our parish and the community that we are part of safe during this uncertain time," the church said in a press release.

However, the church will be doing a drive-through dinner event the weekend of September 11 through September 13 called "A Taste of Greece."

More details will be released on this in the coming months on the Holy Trinity Toledo website.