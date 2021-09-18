Grants awarded to rural Ohio farmers, small businesses for renewable energy projects

Almost $170 thousand were awarded to agricultural producers and small businesses including over $53,000 in northwest Ohio as part of a USDA program.

OHIO, USA — Nearly $170 thousand in grants will be going to agricultural producers and small businesses in parts of rural Ohio for renewable energy projects.

That amount includes over $53 thousand in grants to businesses and agricultural producers in northwest Ohio.

The grants are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program which earmarks money for investments in renewable energy and energy efficient improvements.

Across the state the grants are going to two types of improvements: the building of photovoltaic (PV) solar systems or upgrading inefficient grain dryers.

Local businesses getting grants include:

$16,687 to JB Machining Concepts in Ottawa, in Putnam County, toward installing a solar PV array

$11,098 to William Tong in Alvada, in Seneca County, toward installing a ground mounted solar PV system

$15,934 to J. Schmidt Farms in Payne, in Paulding County, toward purchasing and installing a grain dryer to replace the existing grain drying unit

$9,640 to Downey Plumbing Heating & Cooling in Bowling Green, in Wood County, toward installing a solar PV array

Funding for the Rural Energy for America Program was created in 2008 as part of the Farm Bill that year.

The program is open to qualifying agricultural producers who get at least 50 percent of their gross income from agricultural operations as well as small businesses in eligible rural areas.

If you would like information on applying for a grant or loan through the program click here.