Local News

Give Kids a Smile program offering free dental care for children

Dentists will provide cleanings, fillings and extractions by appointment for underserved kids.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Give Kids a Smile program is back for its 18th year in northwest Ohio.

Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for children of families who can not afford it. Appointments will be offered Sept. 24 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Sept. 24

Dental Center of Northwest Ohio

2138 Madison Ave, Toledo

567-400-2020

Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay office

1800 N. Blanchard St., Findlay

419-422-7664

University of Toledo Department of Dentistry

2109 Hughes Dr (Toledo Hospital)

6th floor of Jobst Tower

419-291-7208

Sept. 27

Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic

Health Technology Hall

30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg

Dentists will provide free care, including teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for people 18 and younger. Appointments fill up quickly and parents should call as soon as possible.

