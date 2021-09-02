Give Kids a Smile program offering free dental care for children

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Give Kids a Smile program is back for its 18th year in northwest Ohio.
Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for children of families who can not afford it. Appointments will be offered Sept. 24 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Sept. 24
Dental Center of Northwest Ohio
2138 Madison Ave, Toledo
567-400-2020
Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay office
1800 N. Blanchard St., Findlay
419-422-7664
University of Toledo Department of Dentistry
2109 Hughes Dr (Toledo Hospital)
6th floor of Jobst Tower
419-291-7208
Sept. 27
Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic
Health Technology Hall
30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg
Dentists will provide free care, including teeth cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions for people 18 and younger. Appointments fill up quickly and parents should call as soon as possible.
