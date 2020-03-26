FINDLAY, Ohio — It was once the best golf course in Ohio, now it may not reopen.

Now a community effort is working to save Red Hawk Run.

Open since 1999, Red Hawk Run in Findlay was voted the best golf course in Ohio in 2016.

The course was also the host of the Van Buren High School boys and girls golf teams, and both University of Findlay golf teams as well.

But the public course wasn't seeing enough steady visitors, and was dropped by its operator.

So now, a coalition of the current co-owners of the property are raising funds to hire a new one.

Organizers say losing this Arthur Hills designed course would effect not only local golfers, but the local economy as well.

"We've got people coming in from all over the country, staying in the hotels, buying food at the restaurants. Marathon has hosted numerous events out here, they do the same thing. People come from all over, so there's a huge economic impact as well," said Gene Fernandez, member of the group Red Hawk Run Coop LLC.

Fernandez said with the grass beginning to grow, they have to get landscapers in soon to get the fairways and greens in shape for this golf season.

The fundraising is two-fold.

First, the LLC is selling 200 shares of stock in the course at $5,000 a piece, with hopes of selling at least 100 shares this month.

And the second revenue stream would be to change the business model of the course to public-private, offering memberships for frequent visitors.

"We need memberships. We're trying to raise $200,000 in pre-sold memberships. And we've got 12 different options out there that will allow anybody with any interest at all," said Fernandez.

This fundraising initiative needs to reach it's monetary goal by Tuesday,March 31.

