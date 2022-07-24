Fremont group hosts farm-to-table experience celebrating migrant workers

Fremont based group, Justice for Migrant Women hosted a farm-to-table dinner on Saturday to both celebrate and raise awareness for migrant farm workers.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Fremont group, Justice for Migrant Women held a farm-to-table dinner experience on Saturday that highlighted the history of farmworkers in the community.

The event, called The Humans Who Feed Us was held at Reihm's Farm. The farm sits in between Fremont and Tiffin.

The event was topped off by critically acclaimed Miami-based chef, Cesar Zapata.

Monica Ramirez is the founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women. She wants people to understand the importance of agriculture and the work that farmworkers do.

"Tonight is both a celebration of farmworkers who are in our state during what is the peak season of harvesting here," said Ramirez. "So we want to make sure we are drawing a connection everyday people for our food and who's bringing it to our table."

Organizers of the dinner hope to advance civil and human rights for migrant women and families all over.

While the night was a celebration, it was also designed to create awareness on issues in the migrant community, especially for women.

Ramirez said some of the issues they are confronting are wage theft, exposure to harmful pesticides, sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and even human trafficking.

"There are 2 to 3 million farmworkers in our nation and it's estimated that about a million are women," said Ramirez. "In this area and this state there are approximately 6 to 10 thousand women, about 30,000 farmworkers across the state."

Laura Nadal is a community organizer for Justice for Migrant Women, said we need to give a seat to migrant workers at our own tables more.

"We need to make sure we are instilling a sense of belonging to them," said Nadal. "It's the farmworkers and other immigrant food workers and other food workers who are bearing the cost of the food that we eat through their labor and some of the exploitations they are experiencing."