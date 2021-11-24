LIST | Free Thanksgiving meals to fill the bellies of those in need

Several area churches and outreach centers are providing free Thanksgiving meals this holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several area churches and outreach centers are providing free Thanksgiving meals this holiday season.

Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, already served its meals on Tuesday. They are closed on Thanksgiving and Friday.

If you have a free meal location to add, please email news@wtol.com and we'll add it to this list.

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – MLK Center Kitchen for the Poor, 650 Vance St., Toledo 419-241-2596. Providing carryout lunches. Closed Thanksgiving and Friday.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Saint Paul’s Community Center, 230 13th St., Toledo. Carryout Thanksgiving meal. Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Adults age 18 or older.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pilgrim Church, 1375 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo 419-478-6012. Providing a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal for 250 families. First come, first served. Meals will be provided in a grab-and-go fashion only.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Saint Joan of Arc, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 419-866-6181. Providing Thanksgiving meals to community members. No restrictions. You will be required to stay in your car while picking up dinners.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Ln, Toledo 419-475-4348. Serving Thanksgiving Day dinner.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Outreach Center, 670 Phillips Ave., Toledo 419-478-1005. Providing a Thanksgiving meal for anyone in need of a place to go on Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday, Nov. 27: