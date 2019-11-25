TOLEDO, Ohio — This time of year is the season of giving, and Frankel Dentistry wants to give back to the community by offering free dental care on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

Started eight years ago by Dr. Jon Frankel, the service has expanded to six dentists offering free dental care for those in the community who need it.

"This is our chance to give back to the community," Dr. Frankel said. "I love this area, especially around the holidays."

Dr. Frankel says it's the dentistry's holiday tradition, and those who work there are happy to be apart of it.

"It really is an honor to be able to help those in need of dentistry who may be a little down on their luck," said office manager Zach Duckworth.

Dr. Frankel says no one should miss out on Thanksgiving because of dental pain, and invites those in need of dental care to come to the Talmadge Road location of Frankel Dentistry from 7:30 a.m. to noon to take advantage of the service.

Since the event is limited to the morning, it is important to get to the office early. Patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis.