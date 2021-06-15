Four tips to help your pet cope with you returning to work

After a year of working from home pets now have to adjust to being alone; Dr. Sydebotham shares some practices to help with the transition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the past year, you may have endured the constant needs of attention and snack breaks from your co-worker, a.k.a. your pet. Begging for treats, insisting on belly rubs and maybe even sitting on your workspace. Now that companies are welcoming employees back into their building many pet owners are curious how their four-legged friend will do while they are away.

It may be difficult to figure out just what to do with your pet, especially if anxiety is a concern. Oregon veterinarian Dr. Heather Sydebotham from the Maumee Bay Veterinary Hospital says, “Don’t be afraid to ask your veterinarian for suggestions of products for anxiety if you are seeing signs. Anxiety is more successfully managed if treated early. There are natural products, supplements, and medications that are all potential options but need to be tailored for your specific pet.”

In addition to anxiety, there are other things you can prepare pets for your absence. Here are a few other tips to help your furry friend cope while you are away:

Plan ahead – Dr. Sydebotham suggests preparing your pet with their new routine by implementing expected time frames for food, play and bathroom.

Get a treat dispenser with video capability – the treat dispenser is an option to be able to talk to and treat your pet while on your breaks at your workplace.

Make time to play and go on walks – Dr. Sydebotham says this important especially if your pet is used to playing or walking with you daily while working from home. "They need to burn that energy off still so expect to make up for this when you get home or before work," says Dr. Sydebotham.

Consider a pet sitter – this option does require some budgeting but it an option to help your pet adjust to your absence. There are also dog daycare centers in the area including A Walk in the Park, Karnik Pet Lodge and A Pup's Paradise to name a few.

Dr. Sydebotham also suggests to not make a fuss about leaving or coming home. When you get worked up or excited it reinforces your pet to do so as well.