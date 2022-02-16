Fostoria youth entrepreneurship program aims to help kids make business dreams a reality

With the recent success of the city's Co.STARTER entrepreneurship program, the chamber of commerce decided to expand and offer a version for kids 11-17.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Kids in Fostoria could soon make their business dreams a reality with a new entrepreneurship program set to kick off this spring.

With the recent success of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce's Co.STARTER entrepreneurship program, the chamber decided to expand and offer a version for kids 11-17, called "Co.STARTER Generator."

The free program will lay out how these budding business owners can bring their ideas to life.

"We see that there are kids out there running side hustle businesses or have these fabulous ideas that would make an excellent business. So, we know that they exist," the chamber's small business director, Sarah Stephens Krupp said. "We just want to help them really get a good foundation to take that business venture to the next level. Of course, we want the youth of our community to stay here and do great things, and it's another tool that we can use to help with that."

Jenna Stearns participated in the adult Co.STARTER program last year, and used what she learned to help take her business from online-only to a successful brick and mortar shop in downtown Fostoria called, Beyond Laser Creations.

"When they see the growth of my business, they always say 'I'm lucky.' And I say, 'There is no such thing as luck.' It is being prepared for an opportunity; that's luck. So, I want my kids to be set up for any opportunity that they may see in the future," Stearns said.

Stearns said she immediately signed up her 12 and 13-year-old kids as soon as she heard the program was launching.

She said that even if they don't immediately start up a money-making venture, the lessons learned will be invaluable as they grow up.

"It's just to break things down more simply for them, and realize that you can really do anything on your own that you want to, but just to have them prepared," Stearns said.

The new Co.STARTER Generator youth entrepreneurship program does have a few seats still open for registration. It will kick off on Monday, March 7 at the Fostoria Learning Center.