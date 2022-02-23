Foltz family pushes to end hazing with message to Adrian College

Shari and Cory Foltz shared the story of their son's death in hopes of inspiring change in college culture

ADRIAN, Mich. — March 7 will mark one year since the hazing death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz.

Foltz, 20, died after drinking at an off-campus fraternity event and being dropped off at his apartment. Since then, his parents, Shari and Cory, have made it their mission to stop hazing and make changes on college campuses.

They took that message to the students at Adrian College Tuesday night. Hundreds of people gathered to hear their story.

"We just want to get through to all these young adults and students. We have to get it across and we have to put a change," Shari Foltz said.

Stone's parents gave a firsthand account of what can happen when fraternities or other organizations participate in hazing. They'll never get their son back but they hope they can turn this tragedy into a zero-tolerance hazing policy on all college campuses.

It's a message that means a lot to parents and students who came out to hear the Fotlz family speak.

"Personally, it's very important because I have had an experience about that and it's something I don't like seeing or being around," said Owen Swanson, Adrian College freshman and football player.

Shari and Cory Foltz want everyone to know hazing doesn't have to include alcohol but can always be dangerous or deadly.

"The upperclassmen need to step up and take the lead to eradicate the hazing. Their generation is the one that will make the change," said Cory Foltz.

Stone's parents have also created a foundation in their son's name, iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION. They've already worked with more than one dozen Ohio Universities to get them to pledge to end hazing and say they'll continue to push for harsher punishments for those who won't listen.