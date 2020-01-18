OAKWOOD, Ohio — A fixed-wing, single airplane crashed in Brown Township, in the area of rural Oakwood in Paulding County, Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred in a plowed field on the east side of Road 163, north of Road 138. The aircraft had just taken off from a privately-owned grass runway several hundred feet west of the crash site.

Dustin Dobbelaere, age 35, from Defiance, Ohio, was piloting the 1980 Piel Emeraude Model CP-301 aircraft when it crashed, and he was the lone occupant.

RELATED: 737 crashes near Tehran, killing 176

RELATED: Five victims killed in Atlanta-bound plane crash identified

He was transported via life flight to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are working in conjunction with investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Oakwood Fire & EMS, Paulding EMS and Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

This accident remains under investigation.