Family stresses that new Arnie's restaurant is not associated with them

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new Arnie's will be opening up near the University of Toledo campus, but the family of the original namesake wants people to know they aren't involved in the new venture.

The original Arnie's stood where Westgate Village is today.

Now a row of chain restaurants, it was once a neighborhood bar named by and for the man who started it, Arnie Elzey.

"His slogan on the original bar was, 'it's a place where strangers become friends,' and that's just who he was," Elzy's daughter Elizabeth Hupp said.

Singh Grewal would later owned the bar and run it until it closed, and Arnie always had a presence.

Grewahl says he met Arnie at the University of Toledo in the 90's, who was both a friend and mentor to him.

Now, he wants to reopen at a different location with the same name, a name he says he trademarked back in 2011 and again in 2017 with Arnie's permission.

But Arnie's daughter says his family doesn't want to be involved, especially after her father's death last August.

"You know, seven years later and especially eight months after his death, I just feel very strongly and I standby that he would not want his name attached to something that's out of his control. I think there's a lot of weight with his name," Hupp said.

Grewal disagrees, writing in a statement: "Arnie taught me a great deal about the bar and restaurant business, but it's paramount for everyone to know that I owned and operated Arnie's at Westgate for the last six years before closing in 2014."

Grewal plans to bring in pieces from the original location, a place Hupp knew well and still honors in her home today.

"That's great and that's honorable that he's taking things from the original and doing that, but I believe some of those things maybe should have come through the family, I know that my brother and wish we had more memorabilia from the original Arnie's," Hupp said.

Grewal says he hopes the family will one day come to visit the new location and see what he's done tying in the old with the new.

"I am not looking to cash in on any name, but I am restoring a well-respected Toledo establishment that was synonymous with good food and service for many years," Grewal said.

The family also says it has no intention on trying to get him to re-name the new restaurant and bar.

The entire statement from Grenwal and his lawyer is below.

"I leased the space that housed Arnie’s back in 2008. Rather than change ambience and name, Arnie Elzey and I decided that I would operate the new bar and grill under the Arnie’s name. Arnie’s was out of business for approximately three years before I came in and reopened shop. I owned and operated Arnie’s for approximately six years before we closed due to circumstances beyond our control. I trademarked the Arnie’s name in 2011, while still in operation at the Westgate location, and trademarked the Arnie’s name again in 2017. I trademarked the Arnie’s name both times with Arnie’s blessing.

I was fortunate to meet Arnie sometime in the 90’s while attending the University of Toledo. Arnie and I had a great friendship and he was a mentor to me. Arnie taught me a great deal about the bar & restaurant business, but it’s paramount for everyone to know that I owned and operated Arnie’s at Westgate for the last six years before closing in 2014. I am grateful I was able to own and operate such an appreciated Toledo staple. After we closed, I always wanted to reopen an Arnie’s in Toledo.