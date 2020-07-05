TOLEDO, Ohio — Family and friends of a slain Mexican restaurant owner chanted and called for justice on Wednesday.

Emilia Janeth Silguero Guerrero, the well-known co-owner of the Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana, was brutally killed inside her south Toledo home back in August. Last week, her former business partner and live-in boyfriend of more than a decade, Lorenzo Morales, was arrested and charged with murder.

Her sisters, Vanesa and Nancy Silguero, were joined by family and friends who helped organizing a "Ride for Justice" to bring attention to her death.

"Everything she accomplished was for her children, and we want justice, simply - for those people to pay and for them to never get out, for them to stay in there," Vanesa said in tears.

Back in December, Morales was vocal with media outlets about finding justice for Emilia. During an interview with WTOL-11, he pleaded for the killer to come forward, just months before his own arrest.

His son, Bryan Morales-Lorenzo was also charged with obstruction of justice.

Alyn Martinez, a family friend, said they were surprised to hear about the arrest.

"It was even more like shocking because it's a family member. You know, someone that you trust. I'm sure the kids trusted him, you know, family. So hearing that it was someone so close to her and family, it was definitely shocking," said Martinez.

On Wednesday, that shock turned into more than a dozen cars honking their horn and driving by the store and restaurant the former couple once owned.

"What she showed us, is that we have to stand up, united and strong, and that's how we're going to be until the end. Until all of this finishes," Vanesa said.

The group is planning another "Ride for Justice" in the near future. Meanwhile, Morales is set to make a court appearance on Thursday at Toledo Municipal Court.

"We just want, you know, for the right thing to be done. And hopefully we can get the attention of the people that are in charge of this. And to make sure that they make a careful decision," Martinez said.

Emilia's sisters are now asking you to speak up if you know anything that could lead to more clues.

"For them to talk: if they know something, if they saw something, if they were sent a message, if they were told something, for them to talk so that they pay. Those people have to pay," Vanesa said.

If you have information regarding this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

