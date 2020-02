LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Everyone is safe after an apartment fire in Springfield Township caused residents to evacuate Friday morning.

The fire happened at Fox Creek apartment complex around 6:15 a.m.

Fire officials say everyone in the complex was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

The fire is under control and the scene is slowly clearing up.

McCord Rd. was closed between Dorr and Bancroft for a time due to the fire.