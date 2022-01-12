“Everyday Activism” | MLK Unity Celebration to be a fully virtual experience featuring speakers and local performers

The Virtual Unity Celebration will not be in person but will allow more people than ever to celebrate.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday morning that the annual MLK Unity Celebration on Jan. 17 will be a fully virtual event, and will feature keynote speaker Andre Gaines, renowned producer, director and financier.

The theme of the event is "Everyday Activism," which is choosing to follow the words of Dr. King every day.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz also explained that the event being virtual allows a higher number of people to attend. He adds that the celebration is not just one day, there will be events all weekend long.

The holiday weekend will begin Saturday with an MLK Scholarship Breakfast will hosted by Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at The Pinnacle.

The Human Relations Commission and Multi-faith Council of Northwest Ohio will hold the 40 Days of Service from Jan. 15 to Feb. 28 to honor Dr. King's mission of community outreach and care.

A special day of in-person activities will be hosted by the Toledo Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Masks are required for all in-person events.

During Wednesday's news conference, University of Toledo President Dr. Gregory Postel said the unity celebration is not only an opportunity to honor MLK's life but reminds us of the need to continue to carry out his mission.

Both Kapszukiewicz and Postel will speak at Monday’s event.