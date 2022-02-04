Engage Toledo ramping up efforts to clear roads after snowstorm

"We're a small but mighty force. So, we have all hands on deck," customer service commissioner Jenny Jaqua said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's all hands on deck as the city of Toledo works hard to clear all roads and streets of the leftover snow.

Engage Toledo is a big part of this effort.

Jenny Jaqua, the customer service commissioner for their call center, said they're prepared and can tell you what you need to know about snow removal in your neighborhood.

"We know that this almost 13 inches of snow in the last two days has been an enormous amount, and we know residents want their streets plowed and we are responsive to those needs of our residents," Jaqua said.

Jaqua said her team is working in a proactive manner, around the clock, with a strategy in place to clear the snow.

"Our Division of Streets has a really robust operation and they have a command center at that division itself; and they have phases," Jaqua said. "So, they proactively take the city in a map and they divide it out into phases."

Right now, they're in Phase One and Two, which includes clearing busier streets where there is hospital traffic, fire stations and TARTA bus routes.

You can find the map on the City of Toledo website; just type in your address to see when your street will be cleared. Or, you can call Engage Toledo.

"If we haven't been down your street yet, ifa private contractor has not been down your street yet, don't worry. We will be coming. If you have a need for salt, please let us know of that need," Jaqua said.

It's been a busy week for the call center with city employees working 16-hour days, and they only expect to be busier going into the weekend.

But, Jaqua said you can rest assured, they have extra staffing planned.

"We're a small but mighty force, so we have all hands on deck. We have cross-trained our backup call center representatives from our public utilities call center, that if we have a high volume need, we have a redundancy built-in and we can offer some additional services," Jaqua said.

If you are an essential worker and need a ride to work, Engage Toledo can connect you with the Glass City Crawlers that are assisting with rides.

If you have questions about your street or roads being cleared, you can contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 or email them at engagetoledo@toledo.oh.gov. You can also download the mobile app or go onto the customer portal on the city's website.