Michigan crews work to keep roads clear as snow, crashes make travel difficult

Crashes Thursday morning forced officials to close portions of the roads in Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

MONROE, Michigan — The winter storm hitting our region has created some issues on Michigan roads and highways.

A portion of I-75 in Monroe County reopened around mid-day Thursday after a morning crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported around 10:30 a.m. that northbound lanes north of exit 2, Erie, were closed due to a crash.

Earlier in the morning portions of U.S. Route 23 in Washtenaw County also were closed because of a crash near the M-14, exit 45, but those lanes also have since been reopened.

Crews in Michigan are working to keep roads clear and safe for travel. MDOT deployed 300 plows out on the state's roads.

In Lenawee County, the sheriff reports that while there were 29 crashes as of 6 a.m. Thursday, no major injuries had been reported.

Michigan State Police reported that officers worked through the night dealing with many cars that had slid off the road during the snow storm, but they also had no serious injuries to report.