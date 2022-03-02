Blowing, drifting snow could bring rough road conditions over next few days

The combination of snow, wind and poor visibility can cause an accident in a matter of seconds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The heaviest snow left northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Thursday night, but its impact on roadways is expected to continue.

The last round dumped light and fluffy flakes and the winds could send snow blowing and drifting across the roadways.

Amanda Trala has been teaching the next generation of drivers for almost a decade. She's the owner and an instructor at 419 Driver Education in Toledo.

Trala said the combination of snow, wind and poor visibility can cause an accident in a matter of seconds.

"(In) my professional opinion, everything that we have seen over the years, it comes from inexperience and the confidence of, 'It's not that bad,'" Trala said.

She said things might look clear when you leave home, but the winds can easily blow snow back on the roads, especially if your drive takes you away from the city.

"They come up very unexpectedly, in random spots that are wide open. Those snowdrifts just sneak up on you and they can be five to 10 feet tall," Trala said.

However, she said she understands people have to work or get in the car to go somewhere else important, so it's important to make a plan before you leave, and leave early.

"If you're going to travel, take major roads. So, your main roads like Central or your expressway should be the clearest. Take your time, so avoid trying to speed to get hurried up. Give yourself an hour commute," Trala said.

It may sound like common sense, but try to avoid that deep snow if you can.

"If you can just keep rolling, then just keep rolling, then light acceleration and then always pick the clearest lane," Trala said.

Four-wheel drive will usually get you moving, but it's not going to help you stop.

"Obviously, you would prefer a four-wheel drive. I drive an all-wheel or front-wheel drive. It's just on how to get yourself moving. Once you make a stop in front-wheel drive, your front-wheel tires are going to continually spin," Trala said.

But, it's not all about the vehicle you're driving; instead, it's about knowing your comfort level in these conditions.

Snow is part of life here, so you may get stuck. If that happens, you should leave your car running just long enough to warm it up. But, you may be there for a while until someone can help; and you don't want to run out of gas.

According to Trala, you should call a tow truck for help.