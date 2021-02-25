Ella P. Stewart Academy students honor African American women in history

A group of third graders at Ella P. Stewart Academy are honoring the historic strides Black women have made in society. The yearly event has been held for 23 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of third grade girls took part in the 23rd Annual Living Wax Museum event at Ella P. Stewart Academy Wednesday.

During the event, students depicted famous African American women from both history and modern day.

"My favorite part was the clothes and saying the speech," said Amahrianna King, who played Ella P. Stewart.

It's an annual event that teaches young girls about being change-makers like the women who came before them.

Their teacher, Jackie Morris, assigned each student a famous female that resembles them.

Then, during class, the students dress as their person and present to the class what contributions they have made in society.

"Well, my teacher chose it for us, but I liked being Ella P. Stewart because it's the name of our school," said King.

Other historic women include Amanda Gorman, who delivered a poem during Inauguration Day this year, and Kamala Harris who is currently serving as the first female vice president of the United States.

Their teacher says it's important for the girls to learn about these women and recognize that people who look like them have made big strides in our history.

"I like Maya Angelou because she's smart and she was a teacher like Ms. Morris," said Amia Glover, who played Maya Angelou.

Their teacher says over the last few weeks, the students have been researching the person assigned to them and creating a short script to present to their classmates.

Morris also said she was a little worried they might not be able to pull it off with COVID and hybrid learning, but is glad they could continue this annual tradition.