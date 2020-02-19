TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting for the March primaries has officially begun and will continue all the way until March 16.

March 17 is the day of the actual Primary elections.

This ballot includes almost 25 local races, such as the Lucas County Sheriff's race, and of course, who you can vote for, for the Democratic Presidential candidate.

Melissa Portala, a Lucas County resident, was the second voter in line once the doors opened.

She said she voted because the March election is more than just voting for your party.

"The primary is when you can pick your choice. You can pick for who you're passionate about, you can study the issues. When it comes around to general, we need to pick the person that our party has selected," said Portala.

Aside from choosing candidates, there are a few issues on the ballot for Lucas County.

Issue one, which has been talked about frequently by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, aims to fix the roads and upgrade city parks.

Issue 3 is a property tax renewal for TARTA.

Until March primaries all registered voters have to do is show up to vote.

"There is no application, other than when you come here today to do it or whenever day you do. You don't need to ask for it in advance, you come and do it if you're a registered voter," said Lucas County Board of Elections member, Kurt Young.

The Early Vote Center on Monroe Street is the only place you can vote in Lucas County until elections.

