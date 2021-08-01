E. coli detected in Morenci water supply, residents urged to boil water

The bacteria were present in a water supply sample on Jan. 7 taken from a water line break in Skyline Industrial Park. The system is being flushed.

MORENCI, Mich. — A drinking water warning has been issued by the City of Morenci to all residents after E. coli bacteria were found in a sample of the water supply on Jan. 7.

Residents should not drink water without first boiling it. All water should be brought to a boil for one minute and cooled before using to kill bacteria and organisms in the water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, preparing food and washing dishes until further notice.

Ingesting E. coli can cause short-term effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. Infants, young children, the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems are most at risk.

The positive sample was found from a water line break in the Skyline Industrial Park, according to a media release.

The Department of Public Works will conduct a system flush of the southeast part of Morenci on Thursday night. Residents may see rusty water during this flush.

Chlorine levels have also been increased.

Additional sampling is being taken to determine the extent of the problem and an investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the contamination.

The City of Morenci will inform residents when tests return no signs of bacteria and when boiling water is no longer necessary.