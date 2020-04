TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a north Toledo crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Benore near Alexis around 4 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control, flipped over and crashed into a pole.

The driver was not at the scene when police arrived.

The pole the driver hit was sheared off.

Toledo Edison crews are on the scene to fix the pole.

The road is closed as crews work to clear the scene.