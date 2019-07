DIRECTV NOW has dropped CBS from its lineup. Unfortunately, DIRECTV NOW has yet to renew its contract to provide you with all your favorite CBS programs and your local WTOL 11 programming on its service.

Tell DIRECTV NOW that you would like your CBS programs returned to your channel lineup by calling 1-855-5-KEEP-CBS.

We encourage our loyal viewers to take advantage of the other options available to continue watching their favorite CBS WTOL 11 content.