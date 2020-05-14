HOLLAND, Ohio — A local design production firm is seeing a rise in demand for custom plexiglass barriers to keep customers and employees safe.

2-SCALE in Holland creates custom exhibits, branded environments, graphics, signage, and now recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, partitions that limit human contact.

The plexiglass barriers prevent air flow between two places, guaranteeing protection while being see-through so as to not lose face-to-face interaction.

The company came up with the idea from their contacts with doctor's offices and hospitals.

"They were starting to see people come in and they were using just sheets of plastic and stuff hanging that is hard to see through and doesn't show a great look," said Aaron Churchill, President of 2Scale.

Churchill said that the custom partitions have taken off within the last week. They've outfitted several corporations with them at cubicles.

All kinds of businesses including restaurant and retail have shown interest.

Also in popular demand are floor decals with directional arrows and reminders to stay six feet apart.

"Just being able to protect people and allow them to go back to work if they need to and feel safe, because at the end of the day, to get through this, it's about keeping people safe, but it's also a mindset of confidence that they will feel protected," Churchill said.

According to their website, the company has assisted DANA and ProMedica Toledo Hospital to create patient enclosures to combat COVID-19.

