CSX employee fatally injured while working at Fostoria railyard

A statement from the company reads, "The entire CSX family mourns his loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers."

FOSTORIA, Ohio — CSX announced on Sunday that one of their railroad workers was killed while on the job.

According to a statement sent to WTOL from CSX on Sunday, the worker was “fatally injured this morning while performing work this morning at our rail yard in Fostoria, OH.”

No other information is available at this time about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the companies website, CSX "is one of the nation's leading transportation suppliers. The company’s rail and intermodal businesses provide rail-based transportation services including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers."

Here is the complete statement from CSX: