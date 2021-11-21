Congress votes to award Congressional Gold Medal to 13 service members killed in Kabul blast, including Ohio's Max Soviak

The Navy Corpsman, along with a soldier and 11 Marines represented the final military deaths in the War in Afghanistan. The bill will head to President Biden's desk.

A bill is headed to President Biden's desk that would award Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak the Congressional Gold Medal.

Soviak was one of 13 service members who was killed in a suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

Soviak was a graduate of Edison High School in Milan.

The Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday, awarding the honor to all 13 U.S. military service members, who also included an Army soldier and eleven Marines.

The bill was introduced in the Senate in September by U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown along with two other senators.

Ohio’s other U.S Senator, Rob Portman, released a statement after the vote, which read, in part “Max’s sacrifice, along with that of the other Marines and soldier who were killed that day, reminds us of how blessed we are to have such courageous and selfless fellow citizens willing to stand guard for us and the freedoms we enjoy every day.”The House of Representatives passed a similar bill last month.

The Congressional Gold Medal is described as the “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions,” according to the House of Representatives description. It has been awarded 173 times going back to the American Revolution.

More than 160 Afghan civilians were also killed in the blast.

Soviak and the other service members were assisting in the evacuation of thousands of Afghans after the Taliban swept into the city.

The deaths of the servicemembers were the final American military deaths in the Afghanistan war.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing.