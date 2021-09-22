Condado Tacos celebrating National Taco Day with free food

Customers can receive one free taco with their purchase Oct. 4-8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Condado Tacos is celebrating National Taco Day by giving away free tacos from Oct. 4-8.

All customers will receive one free taco with their purchase on dine-in visits, pickup or delivery orders through the Condado Tacos app. Customers must sign up on or before Oct. 4 inside the app.

Condado will introduce a new taco just in time for the celebration. The Smokin' Joe Kush features a soft flour tortilla and jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell, loaded with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos and "dirty sauce."

National Taco Day is Monday, Oct. 4. Condado Tacos is located at 5215 Monroe Street in west Toledo.