BRYAN, Ohio — A memorial motorcycle ride Thursday night through Northwest Ohio's heartland honored a fallen hero.

Private Brandon Kreischer, 20, was killed by an Afghan soldier as part of an inside attack.

Private Kreischer was a graduate of Bryan High School and considered dying for his country not a tragedy, but "a glory."

The gunman who killed Kreischer and another infantryman was wounded and taken into custody.

"We have a soldier, an American soldier. We need to be here for that," said Dena Sailer, one of the many who participated in the memorial ride.

The motorcyclists started in Bryan and wound their way through Stryker, Defiance, Archbold, West Unity, Edon and Edgerton - a 75-mile trek honoring the life of Private Kreischer.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Mike Hahn, another participant. "It's the least I can do. Support him and his family."

Private Kreischer enlisted in the Army in 2018 and became a paratrooper out of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

Many of the bikers who rode to honor Kreischer were veterans themselves.

"I'm a vet, and he's lost," said Craig Hart. "So I'm here to honor him, keep his memory."

Family members were also in attendance for the memorial.

"Family. Family. My niece is married to him," said Rick Martenies.

Private Kreischer's body has been returned to the United States, but there is no word on funeral arrangements at this time.