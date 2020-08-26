Case settled for $1 million after claims Columbus priest sexually abused student

The settlement was announced on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Catholic Diocese of Columbus announced a $1 million settlement to a former Saint Charles Preparatory School student after claims Monsignor Thomas Bennett abused the student.

A complaint by the student, who attended the school in the early 2000s, was filed in 2018 claiming he was abused by Bennett.

Bennett was a priest for more than 40 years and a teacher at the school. He died in 2008.

Bennett is not on the list of credibly abused clergy and the Diocese notes, "This litigation matter has now concluded and a determination of credibility has not yet been made."

The Diocese said if anyone has experienced abuse by anyone associated with the church, to call law enforcement and the Diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator at 614-241-2568 ext. 1546.