U.S. Coast Guard: Approximately 20 people rescued after Lake Erie ice floe breaks away

Rescue crews from Marblehead and Detroit spent much of the day working to rescue a group of people who were snowmobiling on Lake Erie when the ice broke free.

About 20 people who became trapped on Lake Erie ice off of Catawba Island have been rescued, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling on the lake just after noon on Sunday.

The Coast Guard Station Marblehead's airboat, along with a helicopter from Air Station Detroit took part in the rescue effort.

On Saturday the National Weather Service issued a warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Erie. Wind gusts this weekend have made it likely that ice floes will break away from the shore, the weather service said.

In 2009, similar weather conditions caused an ice floe to break away in Ottawa County. One man died and 130 other people had to be rescued that day, Feb. 7, 2009, when a chuck of ice nearly eight miles wide came loose and floated about 2,950 feet from the shoreline near Oak Harbor.