City of Toledo program replacing lead pipes at no cost to residents

The number of customer-owned lead service lines in Toledo is about 3,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EPA administrator Michael Regan visited a home in central Toledo to highlight a $15-billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that aims to protect and improve public health by replacing lead water lines from area homes, schools and businesses.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, shared the story of Toledo resident Karen George who recently found out that she had lead pipes in her home.

"Unfortunately, I found out just this month that I do have lead still attached to my house. So, I'm dealing with the best way that I know how, but I'm glad that they're here to do what they got to do to help me," George said.

The program will cover the cost of replacing water lines in homes just like George's, which would otherwise cost thousands of dollars.

"Creating the resources so that people like Mrs. George don't have to come out of pocket and spend $3,000 to replace lead service lines, it means the world to us," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

Toledo residents can visit toledo.oh.gov/lead-lines to see how they can check for lead service lines in their homes and find out how to get them replaced.