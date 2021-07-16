City of Toledo asking for public input on how to spend $180 million in federal funds

Six public meetings will be held to discuss how to best spend funds from the American Recovery Act.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is asking the public to help determine how to spend over $180 million in federal dollars.

Six public meetings will be held - five in person and one virtual - and a survey will be distributed on the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The public meetings will be held at the following times:

Thursday, July 22, 6 p.m. at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 12 p.m. at this link: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/87095154054

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m. at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas Public Library - Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

The survey is posted at this link.

“Toledo is receiving $180.9 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, and all Toledoans will be asked to share their thoughts on how that money should be spent under our local program – the Toledo Recovery Plan,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We have a great opportunity to make infrastructure improvements, including a lead line replacement program, and we are eager to hear creative ideas from the public as we go through this process.”

American Rescue Plan Act funding is for state and local governments to confront problems caused or made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $90 million of the funding was received in May and the second half can be applied for in May 2022. All funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The city previously stated it would focus on five areas of investment: