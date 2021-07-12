Marcy Kaptur says monthly child tax credits will benefit nearly 150,000 kids in her district

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monthly child tax credit payments start this week and U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) says nearly 94 percent of children in Ohio's ninth district will benefit.
“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, families across northern Ohio will receive up to $300 a month per child that can be used to offset the cost of rent, groceries, childcare, and more,” Kaptur said. “Rather than bailing out banks with taxpayer dollars or cutting tax rates for the largest corporations in America, it is time we invest in the middle class families who power our economy. These Child Tax Credit payments will put money directly in the pockets of hardworking parents striving to build opportunity and provide for their children.”
Starting July 15 and running through December, qualifying families can receive $300 a month per child 0-5 years old and $250 per child 6-17. Families will receive the remainder of the credit when they file their 2021 taxes.
The change to a monthly payment through December was part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan. Kaptur said 149,500 kids in her district will benefit and 14,300 will be lifted out of poverty.