Marcy Kaptur says monthly child tax credits will benefit nearly 150,000 kids in her district

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, families across northern Ohio will receive up to $300 a month per child that can be used to offset the cost of rent, groceries, childcare, and more,” Kaptur said. “Rather than bailing out banks with taxpayer dollars or cutting tax rates for the largest corporations in America, it is time we invest in the middle class families who power our economy. These Child Tax Credit payments will put money directly in the pockets of hardworking parents striving to build opportunity and provide for their children.”