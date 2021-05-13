More than a million dollars approved for youth programming in Toledo

$1.3 million was approved for youth sports, job and mentorship programming using American Rescue Plan funds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than $1.3 million dollars is headed for youth recreation, job and mentorship programs in Toledo as part of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Dr. Tracee Perryman has dedicated her life to educating youth in underserved communities by working through the Elevate Program at Center of Hope Family Services.

Elevate is an after-school program that serves about 150 students at a time, but Perryman is hoping to see that number grow.

"What I find is the gap is not in their ability, it's in access to opportunity," Perryman said.

She says knowing the city's approved $1.3 million dollars for programs like hers is a big win.

She doesn't know the amount of money the organization will get, but she is confident they get results.

"We've been able to quadruple kids' reading at grade level in our highest risk schools, and we were able to reduce school suspension rates from 32% to 6%," Perryman said.

Michael Carter is a Elevate parent and he says it's important for kids to see the community investing in them.

"My six-year-old might not realize where this came from, but what he will realize is that somebody did something to make sure he had access and freedom and opportunity," Carter said.

Chet Trail is a former professional athlete who's been named the city's baseball ambassador.

He's determined to bring the sport back to kids in Toledo; the first games in three decades took place last weekend.

"I would love to be there or sitting at home and here is a Toledo baseball team participating in the Little League World Series," Trail said.

Trail says he's hopeful the money for parks and youth recreation can be used to improve not only the city parks, but also more of the town's athletic facilities to get kids off the streets.

"We're going to be teaching youngsters life skills," Trail said.