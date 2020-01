TOLEDO, Ohio — January 7 calls for a celebration!

Why, you ask? Because it's Toledo's 183rd birthday!

If that news alone doesn't get you excited, the City of Toledo's Twitter post will!

They used a Baby Yoda meme to celebrate the big day, because how else would you?

"Not as old as Yoda, but older than baby Yoda," the meme reads. "183 years strong - #Toledo Tough. #happybirthdaytoledo!"

Follow the City of Toledo on Twitter and let them know your favorite spot in Toledo!