Cincinnati priest, who is from Toledo, named Bishop of Columbus Diocese

Father Earl Fernandes, who grew up in and went to high school and college in Toledo, was announced as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on Saturday.

Bishop-Elect Fernandes, who has most recently served as a parish priest in the Cincinnati, takes over for the Most Reverend Robert Brennan who left to become the Bishop of Brooklyn.

All of us in the Diocese of Toledo offer prayerful congratulations to our native son, Father Earl K. Fernandes, a priest... Posted by Bishop Daniel E. Thomas on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Fernandes, 49, will be consecrated and installed as Bishop of Columbus at the end of May.

A priest for nearly 20 years, Fernandes has served as a dean, pastor, associate professor, high school religion teacher, retreat leader and more according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

He speaks four languages – English, Italian, Spanish, and French – reads Latin, and holds a doctoral degree in moral theology.

Fernandes had been serving as pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati since late 2019.

In a letter to the parishioners at the church, Fernandes said “with every calling or git from God, there comes a task. Knowing my own frailty and weakness, the task ahead seems terrifying and daunting, yet I know that with God, all things are possible.”

Fernandes, is originally from Toledo and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1990, where he graduated with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. He later went to the University of Toledo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology.

He went to seminary in Cincinnati and later studied in Rome.

His brother, Trevor Fernandes, is a Deacon in the Catholic church.

There are 207,041 Catholics in the Diocese of Columbus.