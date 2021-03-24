Four young children escape central Toledo house fire

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four young children made it out of a house fire Tuesday night in central Toledo.

Heavy smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of Dexter Street was reported at 8:38 p.m. A caller reported children were possibly still inside the home.

Firefighters reported at 8:48 all children - ages, 2, 4, 8 and 11 - safely exited the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the children and one adult with temporary lodging.

Smoke alarms were found in the home, but were not operational. No civilians or firefighters were injured.