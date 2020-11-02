SANDUSKY, Ohio — To help celebrate their 150th anniversary, Cedar Point is looking for the best bands from all over to join their Bands in Residence program.

Chosen bands will be given the opportunity to share their music with the millions of guests who'll visit the park throughout the season.

Bands will be asked to perform multiple short sets each day for one week at one of Cedar Point's live entertainment venues.

A few lucky bands will have the chance to take the main stage for the three festivals weekends scheduled to close out the season.

This opportunity is paid with accommodations, access to the park and includes a meal and drink plan.

All genres are encouraged to submit their music, however there will be an emphasis on rock, blues, country, folk, bluegrass, indie/alternative and pop. Also due to stage and production limitation, bands should not have more than five members.

If you think your band has what it takes, create a CloudPressKit that provides as much information as possible with a minimum of three tracks of music. You can enter your submission here.

All submissions are due by February 28.

